Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Icona Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Box home office, Icona Furniture Icona Furniture Office spaces & stores
    Box home office
    Gerrit walnut desk, Icona Furniture Icona Furniture Office spaces & stores
    Gerrit walnut desk
    Scrivania desk, Icona Furniture Icona Furniture Office spaces & stores
    Scrivania desk

    From the day of our launch in 2003, we have supplied the UK and Europe with carefully selected contemporary designer furniture. Our focus is on creating modern interiors that accentuate every kind of contemporary home and budget. Featuring thousands of designer products our inspirational collections include the very best in modern furniture from the world’s leading designers and factories.

    Offering designer luxury to both trade and retail clients our collections include stunning designs from SMA Mobili, Rossetto, Oliver B. Casa. Sintesi, Ciacci, Slide, Plank and many more.

    So if you are looking to add a touch of Italian flair, Scandanavian chic, or the best of British design to your home get in touch with our knowledgeable and friendly team who will help you find that next modern classic!

    Services
    Contemporary domestic and commercial furniture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Winnington House, 2 Woodberry Grove
    N12 0DR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8455610133 iconafurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element