David Grube
    Dormer Bungalow, David Grube
    Dormer Bungalow

    The practice has been established in Chester since 1992 with projects thoughout the Northwest and North Wales. Projects include: commercial offices, industrial workshops, waste and chemical tranfer stations, housing, apartments, conservation schemes, barn conversions and private house extensions.

    Previous experience also includes work on magistrates courts, banks, hospitals, schools, nuclear and airport buildings.

    Service areas
    Chester
    Address
    CH2 1UL Chester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1244300058 www.grubearchitect.co.uk
