We are a new company offering a wide range of hand made bespoke furniture.

Although it is a new name for us, we have been producing quality pieces for the last twenty two years for Tobias and the Angel, a well known furniture and fabric shop in London. We still produce all their hand crafted furniture and you can visit their website at www.tobiasandtheangel.com. In our estate workshops in Surrey we have during our time produced an amazingly wide range of items. Everything from the beds and cupboards you can see on this website to special one off commisions including fitting out an entire room in oak and cedar cupboards to make an impressive walk in wardrobe. There is not much we haven't been asked to do over the years and each time we have used our skill and experience to find solutions that work for our customers. We now look forward to offering a wide range of bespoke furniture to suit every budget. We have made wonderful childrens beds with drawers and pull out sleep-over mattresses to simple taylor made beds to fit small rooms. We can also restore your windows and doors to their former glory. From simple repairs to total rebuilds, no matter how bad they seem we can offer solutions to get them back to their original state or change them for something even better! In each case we can offer help and advice in finding the best solution to every inquiry.