The Mosaic Company
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Bristol
    The Mosaic Company specialises in mosaics from around the world, concentrating on swimming pools and other wet leisure projects but many products are also perfect for use in domestic wet rooms bathrooms and showers. Visit our website at www.mosaiccompany.co.uk

    Services
    • Suppliers of Anti Slip Mosaic Tiles
    • Crystal Glass Mosaic Tiles
    • Glass Mosaic Tiles
    • Jasba Glazed Mosaic Tiles
    • Swimming Pool Mosaic Tiles
    • Swimming Pool Surround Tiles
    • Wall Tiles
    • Victorian Floor Tiles
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Bristol
    Address
    Unit 4 Parkway Trading Estate, St Werburghs
    BS2 9PG Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179556224 www.mosaiccompany.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jordan Thomas
    Excellent service & Very knowledgeable about their sector. Sample service is great as well!
    11 months ago
    Darren Manley
    After being let down by my builder, The Mosaic Company helped me. First class serviced and definately recommend them. They were amazing. Thank You!
    almost 4 years ago
    Simon Fewkes
    Very friendly and helpful staff who are willing to help and offer advice, great service and great products. Would recommend to anyone looking for Mosaic Tiles.
    almost 4 years ago
