YOU WONDER WHO WE ARE?

We are Goodfurn, a young, dynamic, English company.

Every day, we are with heart and soul at work. What we live, what moves us and guides us, is the idea of a classic, timeless design and the aesthetic spirit that we take from the past to the present century. We want to spread this spirit in all the living spaces of those that are sharing this idea of living with us.

Our team consists of a group of sympathetic, professional and international staff. All of us are always ready to provide you with the highest level of quality, accuracy, reliability and service. A 24- hour support enables us to keep close contact to you and to respond personally to all your questions and requests. We all, designers, graphic designers, professional buyers, photographers, warehouse clerks and programmers, delight in internal mutual inspiration. The healthy growth of staff and products reinforces our philosophy every day anew.

Our service goes further beyond replicas of famous design classics, because one thing is certain, a Charles Eames started off small as well. Therefore, we combine the old with the new and have an equally wide range of young design for your living and work space. The borders between design and art are fluid and make our work exciting for us. Our scouts don’t tire to travel the world, always in search of new and special furniture and accessories.

We make sure that our furniture is made of high quality material and on fair terms, and that the products reach you safely packed.

What connects us with each other and with our customers is an absolute passion and enthusiasm for design, all of us share a desire to live in a stylish environment and workspace. If we can assist in realising your individual design job, you are not only putting a smile on your face and on that of your family and friends, but also on that on our team.