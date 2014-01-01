David Linley founded his eponymous business in 1985. Some thirty years on, LINLEY enjoys prominence as both a retail and bespoke business specializing in the design and production of luxury furniture, upholstery, interiors, fitted cabinetry and home accessories of a superlative quality. It also has an award winning interior design service and professional team of experts who have worked on projects around the world, both residential and commercial.
- Services
- Interior Design
- bespoke kitchens
- Bespoke Furniture and Accessories
- Luxury Fitted Cabinetry
- Luxury Upholstery
- Luxury Home Accessories
- Luxury Gifting
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and Worldwide
- Company awards
- Wallpaper Design Award 2014—For the Simon Hasan for LINLEY Graft Console Table
- International Design and Architecture Award 2014—For Chalet Skyfall, Austria
- Address
-
60 Pimlico Road
SW1W8LP London
United Kingdom
+44-2077307300 www.davidlinley.com