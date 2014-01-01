Your browser is out-of-date.

LINLEY London
Designers in London
Reviews
    David Linley founded his eponymous business in 1985. Some thirty years on, LINLEY enjoys prominence as both a retail and bespoke business specializing in the design and production of luxury furniture, upholstery, interiors, fitted cabinetry and home accessories of a superlative quality. It also has an award winning interior design service and professional team of experts who have worked on projects around the world, both residential and commercial.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • bespoke kitchens
    • Bespoke Furniture and Accessories
    • Luxury Fitted Cabinetry
    • Luxury Upholstery
    • Luxury Home Accessories
    • Luxury Gifting
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Worldwide
    Company awards
    • Wallpaper Design Award 2014—For the Simon Hasan for LINLEY Graft Console Table
    • International Design and Architecture Award 2014—For Chalet Skyfall, Austria
    Address
    60 Pimlico Road
    SW1W8LP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077307300 www.davidlinley.com

    Reviews

    stewart stringer
    Great for inspiration and lovely non-cramped space. Not cheap. Good value. Can find small gifts (candles excellent) as well as large furniture.
    about 5 years ago
    JASON CELEBRATE
    Love it
    7 months ago
    Mon-Mon
    lovely items I purchased a jewellery box and had it shipped successfully to Australia.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
