•RIBA Chartered Practice

•LABC Building Excellence AWARDS 2107, 2018 and 2019 Regional Finalist



•Best of Houzz 2017, 2018 and 2019 Client Satisfaction AWARD WINNER

The Market Design & Build Limited is a highly professional company with a passion for innovative designs and quality construction. We believe strongly in understanding the needs of our customers, and our business is developed specifically to meet those needs.

We invite all customers to visit our on-going jobs and watch the progression levels and the final results. We also encourage all of our clients to meet our teams.

Our teams of dedicated professionals have a complete and thorough understanding in the following departments, which are independently run by our Department Managers.

Design Team

•Planning Permission

•Building Control / Technical Plans

•Structural Calculations

•Interior Design

Structure Department

•Loft Conversions

•Extensions

•Refurbishments

•New Builds

•Basements

•Flats’ (New Build/ Conversion)

•Commercial

Roofing Department

•Slate / Tiled

•Fibreglass

•EPDM

The Market Design and Build have invested in all aspects to insure that we offer a market leading approach to design and build, every project has a dedicated Foreman and a highly professional Project Manager from start to finish. Our dedicated after care team offer’s a 48-hour turnaround time on all snags and issues after a project has been completed.

Here at the Market Design & Build we offer a full two years defects liability period on all aspects of works undertaken and 10 years on roofing and structure which is backed up with a minimum of £10,000 insurance backed guaranteed as standard per job.

Please feel free to visit our high street office or get in touch for any further questions or queries.

Visit the website to request a copy of our magazine