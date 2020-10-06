Your browser is out-of-date.

The Market Design & Build
Restoration & Renovation in London
Reviews (26)
    RIBA Chartered Practice

    •LABC Building Excellence AWARDS 2107, 2018 and 2019 Regional Finalist

    •Best of Houzz 2017, 2018 and 2019 Client Satisfaction AWARD WINNER   

    The Market Design & Build Limited is a highly professional company with a passion for innovative designs and quality construction. We believe strongly in understanding the needs of our customers, and our business is developed specifically to meet those needs.

    We invite all customers to visit our on-going jobs and watch the progression levels and the final results. We also encourage all of our clients to meet our teams.

    Our teams of dedicated professionals have a complete and thorough understanding in the following departments, which are independently run by our Department Managers.

    Design Team 

    •Planning Permission 

    •Building Control / Technical Plans 

    •Structural Calculations 

    •Interior Design

    Structure Department

    •Loft Conversions 

    •Extensions 

    •Refurbishments 

    •New Builds 

    •Basements 

    •Flats’ (New Build/ Conversion) 

    •Commercial

     Roofing Department

    •Slate / Tiled 

    •Fibreglass 

    •EPDM

    The Market Design and Build have invested in all aspects to insure that we offer a market leading approach to design and build, every project has a dedicated Foreman and a highly professional Project Manager from start to finish. Our dedicated after care team offer’s a 48-hour turnaround time on all snags and issues after a project has been completed.

    Here at the Market Design & Build we offer a full two years defects liability period on all aspects of works undertaken and 10 years on roofing and structure which is backed up with a minimum of £10,000 insurance backed guaranteed as standard per job. 

    Please feel free to visit our high street office or get in touch for any further questions or queries.

    Visit the website to request a copy of our magazine

    Services
    • Extensions
    • Loft conversions
    • Kitchen Design & Build
    • Bathroom Design & Build
    • decorating
    • renovation
    • Refurbishment
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    320 High Street
    UB3 5DU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037155892 www.themarketdesignbuild.com

    Reviews

    David
    The Market Design & Build (TMDB) and its director Aaron James Money, delivered absolutely shocking quality on my project, and even admitted it (I have written proof). They failed to follow architectural plans, manufacturer installation guides, engaged in unsafe practices for both gas and electrics, and damaged virtually every single second fix item. They also invoiced for a number of "additional works" which were never requested, required and/or never carried out and when confronted about these, was unable to explain. The Director for the company was informed of all the defects but has opted to ignore it. All documented in independent reports (Building Survey, Gas Safe Report, Snagging Report) and photo/videos - see link: Bit.ly/TMDB_
    9 days ago
    Project date: December 2021
    theoldbarnstokegreen
    The Market Design and Build has just finished a big project for us and we couldn't be happier. The property is an old converted barn so the challenge was huge. Obviously there were some set backs but the communication in between us (property owners) and The Market was excellent so problems were solved quickly. These guys are not here to screw you over. Before signing the contract they guaranteed us that they wouldn't leave the project until we were 100% happy.. And they didn't! We are sure to use The Market again if we need more work done on a property in the future.
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: October 2016
    Tim Pyke
    This is the second time we have used Market Design & Build and we are very happy that we did. This time we had Angad as project manager and Ravi as lead foreman. All the work was carried out to a high standard and both Ravi and Angad were able to help us with all issues that arose during the build and advise us on the best way forward in an honest and helpful way, they were worth their weight in gold. We would use them again and recommend them to anyone looking to have work carried out on their property.
    2 months ago
    Show all 26 reviews
