Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited
Paint & Wall Coverings in Wolverhampton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Glittered Wallpaper, Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Glittered Wallpaper, Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Glittered Wallpaper, Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited Glitter Bug Wallpaper Limited Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +1
    Glittered Wallpaper

    Glitter Bug Wallpaper offers the very best selection of glitter wall coverings to the UK and worldwide. Manufactured to the highest quality, our fabric backed wall covering is encrusted with shimmering pieces to provide you with a super dazzling effect. Suitable for residential and commercial use, our wall coverings are sure to impress your family and friends. The Best Selection of Glitter Wall Coverings With two ranges and a wide selection of colours to choose from you‚ you are sure to find the correct shade to suit any interior theme. Our aim is to provide you with the very best in contemporary design wall coverings at affordable prices. Ready to add some sparkle to your home or commercial interior? 

    Services
    wallcoverings
    Service areas
    • & worldwide
    • United Kingdom
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Wolverhampton
    Address
    WV14 6AH Wolverhampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1902686692 www.glitterbugwallpaper.co.uk
      Add SEO element