Homesoul Limited
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    • Each textile sourced by Homesoul reflects the rich, cultural traditions of the artisans who have produced these beautiful pieces of art. We strive to bring to you traditional products with a global-chic modern take in order to provide tasteful and unique lifestyle solutions. These products are inspired by our travels and appreciation of various cultural arts, crafts and traditions of the world

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    405 Dryden Building, 37 Commercial Road
    E11LF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7557373568 www.home-soul.co.uk
