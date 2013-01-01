Class Apart has always known how to consolidate and increase its creative and qualitative value with the proposal of an authentic and innovative lifestyle , that arises from a multitude of products connected to contemporary culture and the consistency of excellence in interior design projects.
Our vision is to continually maintain the highest product quality while reflecting client's tastes through personal design on each project and in every furniture collection.
- space planning
- Drafting technical drawings
- Color and material Guidance
- 3d visualization
- to projects of any size multi unit residential
- corporate offices
- culture and entertainment
- education
- hospitality and retail. RESIDENTIAL
- Commercial
- landscape
- FURNITURE AND PRODUCT DESIGN AT LARGE.
- We will also ship worldwide
- PUNE -MAHARASHTRA INDIA
