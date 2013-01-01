Your browser is out-of-date.

CLASS APART (furniture.interiordesign)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune -Maharashtra India
Projects (6)
Reviews (1)
Projects

    RESIDENTIAL VILLA
    RESIDENTIAL VILLA
    RESIDENTIAL VILLA
    +9
    RESIDENTIAL VILLA
    LUXURIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE POOL
    LUXURIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE POOL
    LUXURIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE POOL
    +4
    LUXURIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE POOL
    REALISTIC 3D VISUALISATION STILLS .
    REALISTIC 3D VISUALISATION STILLS .
    REALISTIC 3D VISUALISATION STILLS .
    +1
    REALISTIC 3D VISUALISATION STILLS .
    FURNITURE
    FURNITURE
    FURNITURE
    +9
    FURNITURE
    STUDIO APARTMENT
    STUDIO APARTMENT
    STUDIO APARTMENT
    STUDIO APARTMENT
    private residence -dramatic glass home, Minimalist living room
    private residence -dramatic glass home, Modern dining room
    private residence -dramatic glass home, Modern wine cellar
    +10
    private residence -dramatic glass home

    Class Apart has always known how to consolidate and increase its creative and qualitative value  with the proposal of an authentic and innovative lifestyle , that arises from a multitude of products connected to contemporary culture and the consistency of excellence in interior design projects.

    Our vision is to continually maintain the highest product quality while reflecting client's tastes through personal design on each project and in every furniture collection.

    Services
    • space planning
    • Drafting technical drawings
    • Color and material Guidance
    • 3d visualization
    • to projects of any size multi unit residential
    • corporate offices
    • culture and entertainment
    • education
    • hospitality and retail. RESIDENTIAL
    • Commercial
    • landscape
    • FURNITURE AND PRODUCT DESIGN AT LARGE.
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • We will also ship worldwide
    • PUNE -MAHARASHTRA INDIA
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    World Trade Centre
    411014 Pune -Maharashtra India
    India
    +91-9158900108 theclassapart.com

    Reviews

    VIVEK KUMAR
    over 2 years ago
