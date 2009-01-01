Aralia is an award-winning professional, versatile, down to earth landscape design practice, that also offers landscape design and build to clients, should they prefer. Comfortably embracing projects of any scale, we create high quality, innovative and functional outdoor spaces.
Through listening and collaborating, we work in partnership with every one of our private and commercial clients to educate, empower and exceed expectations.
Aralia can provide a complete landscape design to construction service that includes a full land survey, comprehensive garden design plans, sympathetically detailed planting plans and schedules. Or we can supply just one element of the design process, such as a planting plan, for clients to pursue.
We believe the whole process, from concept to completion, should be pleasurable and hassle-free. We will guide and advise you on the best way to evolve your garden design project, tailoring our knowledge and service to deliver the beautiful outdoor living space of your dreams.
- Services
- landscape architecture
- landscape design
- garden design
- master plans
- Planning Approvals
- Construction Details
- planting plans
- Soft Landscaping Schemes
- Project Monitoring of Garden Construction
- Garden Lighting Design
- Garden Irrigation Design
- Garden Sculpture Design & Sourcing.
- Service areas
- London
- Hertfordshire
- Essex
- Surrey
- Sussex
- Suffolk
- All across the UK
- International
- CAMBRIDGESHIRE
- Company awards
- 2017 | APL Award Designer of the Year for Little Hadham Hertfordshire
- 2017 | Best of HOUZZ Client Satisfaction HOUZZ Awards
- 2017 | Best Landscape Design Specialists UK—Interior Designs Awards
- 2016 | International Property Award Highly Commended, Landscape Architecture Residential, for Chelsea Creek Dockside House Roof Terraces (Phase 1)
- 2016 | BALI Landscape Design Excellence Winner £50K+ for Essex Country Garden
- 2016 | Best of HOUZZ Client Satisfaction HOUZZ Awards
- 2015 | HORTICULTURE WEEK Garden Designer of the Year Finalist for Ware Country Garden, Ware Country Estate
- 2015 | BALI Landscape Design Excellence Principal Winner over £50K+ for Chelsea Creek Dockside House London Roof Terraces (Phase 1)
- 2015 | SGD Best Small Residential Garden Finalist for Knightsbridge Roof Terrace
- 2015 | SGD Best Medium Residential Garden Finalist for Ware Country Estate
- 2015 | SGD Best Pocket Garden Finalist for Bowden House
- 2015 | Best of HOUZZ Design Award for Essex Country Estate
- 2014 | SGD Best Residential Small Garden Finalist for Regent's Park House
- 2014 | New Homes Garden Awards, Gold Award for Best Roof Terrace Garden for Knightsbridge Terrace
- 2014 | New Homes Garden Awards, Gold Award for Best Rural Garden for Wednesday House
- 2013 | BALI Landscape Design Excellence Award with Little Eden
- 2013 | New Homes Garden Awards, Gold Award for Best Renovation Project with Regents Park House
- 2012 | SGD Awards, Winner of Small Residential Garden with Maltese Road
- 2012 | New Homes Garden Awards, Gold Award for Best Memory Garden with Park View Care Home
- 2012 | RHS Flower Show Tatton Park Silver Gilt Medal with 'Brownfield Beauty'
- 2012 | RHS National Young Designer of the Year awarded to Aralia’s Senior Designer
- 2012 | RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver Flora Medal with 'Rooftop Workplace of Tomorrow'
- 2011 | BALI Landscape Design Excellence Award with Regents Park House
- 2010 | Principal BALI Landscape Design Excellence Award with Maltese Road
- 2009 | BALI Landscape Design Excellence Award with School Cottage
- 2009 | RHS Chelsea Flower Show Silver Flora Medal with Courtyard Garden 'Freshly Prepped'
- Address
Studio 2, New House Farm, Sheering Lower Road
CM21 9LE Sawbridgeworth, Herts
United Kingdom
+44-1279721461 www.aralia.org.uk