Express Drainage Solutions
Septic Tanks & Systems in Staines-Upon-Thames
    • Express Drainage Solutions provide professional drainage services across London. Whether it’s drain unblocking, cleaning or emergency drain repairs, our drain contractors work 24/7 throughout London with target response times of 60 minutes.

    Services
    • septic tank emptying
    • cesspit emptying
    • liquid waste extraction
    • tanker services
    Service areas
    London, Hampton Hill, and Staines-upon-Thames
    Address
    152-154 Commercial Road
    TW18 2QW Staines-Upon-Thames
    United Kingdom
    +44-2031241785 www.expressdrainagesolutions.co.uk

    Reviews

    Louise Cobban
    WOW - I cannot express our thanks enough. During Covid-19 times have been challenging for us being on the front line keeping our vulnerable clients safe. So when our toilet blocked in our office I cannot explain how I cried when you said you would come out and fix it free of charge as a thank you for all we are doing ! You managed to fix the problem and had a smile all from the goodness of your hearts. Thank you Thank you Thank you !!!!
    about 2 years ago
    Paul Macken
    Thank you to the team who dealt with my enquiry promptly and professionally. The engineer who attended my property was polite ans helpful also. The works recommended was undertaken to a high standard. I highly recommend this company if you have drainage problems
    over 2 years ago
    Anita Kumar
    So impressed that we had two drain experts arrive at our home within 3 hours of calling their office. They arrived with a brilliant and helpful attitude and got straight to work. Found them both to be hard working and very diligent as they checked everything and even tidied up! Really lovely guys who were outstanding in representing their company. Would definitely use them again and absolutely recommend them to anyone who needs their drains checked.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 14 reviews
