MARBLE ITALIA Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London
Reviews (6)
    Marble Italia Ltd is a London based company: quarry owner and supplier of bespoke natural stone for commercial and residential projects. We are specialized in Carrara/Calacatta/Statuario and Botticino marble: tiles for flooring or wall coverings, kitchen top, staircase, vanity top, skirting board and more.

    Our prices are the most competitive around, as we source our materials straight from the quarries bypassing the wholesaler/retailer. We offer a wide range of natural stone based on the client’s needs and budget.

    Building material supplier
    London and Greater London.
    115 Glenthorne Road, Unit 10 glenthorne Mews
    W6 0Lj London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7503033874 www.mrbitalia.com

    Manuel Detogni
    I’ve recently completed my house renovation, my interior designer worked with Marble Italia on the bathroom, kitchen top and kitchen island. Davide was very helpful and came up with solutions to problems which weren't easy to resolve. The quality of the Carrara marble supplied was above expectations and looks fantastic. Thank you!
    about 3 years ago
    Abbey Allen
    My builder just finished installing the Calacatta gold marble tiles I purchased a couple of months ago, I'm very happy with the quality and final outcome. I would definitely reccommend them!
    almost 3 years ago
    Davied Patterson
    After much searching Davide provided the solution to an ongoing problem... with patience he guided us through and the slab we now have as a table top is a piece of art - the service and communication where excellent.....
    over 2 years ago
