The Photographer Jim Lee*, describes himself as having an “eye for images”. For me, this perfectly expresses the unconscious ‘pull’ towards the perfect composition and timing when creating a beautiful photograph. It goes beyond simply pressing the shutter – pure instinct takes over.

The art of photography is a delicate balance of art and science, inspiring the viewer and creating a ‘wow’! I love capturing the ‘wow’ – whether it is meticulously preplanned, with teams of stylists, runners, cooks, models and lighting experts. Or the brief moment when the bride catches the groom’s eye in the midst of the whirlwind of a wedding.

Interior Designer Emma Sims-Hilditch is the creator of stunning spaces. Beautifully and thoughtfully created to the brief of exacting clients. The process between first brief and finished space can be the product of years of planning and execution. When I photograph an interior created by Emma and her team, I look to capturing the essence of what they have created.

Each shot is carefully planned and considered. My process includes a contemplation of space, light and time. How has the area been set? What is the time of day? Who are the people who live in the space? Am I called to go further and find out more about the product, the lifestyle, or the design of the subject matter?

These are important questions that should be asked by a lifestyle photographer. They create a dialogue between the products and their environment. Capturing this balance is essential in commercial photography. * My uncle and inspiration!