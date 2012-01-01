We are an International firm specialized in Landscape Architecture and environmental planning.
Our extensive portfolio includes hundreds of projects spread across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. Our work ranges from residential, commercial and leisure spaces to public parks and urban guidelines development.
Our track record over the years has always shown a competent and thorough research into the field of landscape architecture. We will try diligently to promote a similar method of approach towards solving the different design aspects of your projects as well.
- Francis Landscapes is a professional landscape architectural firm since more than 25 years.
- Francis Landscapes undertook hundreds of projects spread across the Middle East, Africa and Europe and are located in numerous countries including Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan, India France, Belgium and England.
- Francis Landscapes collaborates with world known architects such as Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Arata Isozaki, SOM architects, etc…
Francis Landscapes has won many awards & competitions for design & project
- Services
- Landscape Architecture and environmental planning
- Service areas
- Beirut,Lebanon and worldwide
- Company awards
- 2014 POOL VISION MIDDLE EAST WITH ARCHI-EUROPE / ARCHIWORLD, 1ST PRIZE WINNER IN THE PRIVATE POOL CATEGORY, A MAGICAL SETTING, FAQRA – LEBANON—2013 BLUE STONE AWARDS IN COLLABORATION WITH ARCHI—EUROPE / ARCHIWORLD, 1ST PRIZE WINNER IN THE LANDSCAPE CATEGORY, HARBOUR TOWER PROJECT, BEIRUT – LEBANON— 2013 DESIGN AWARDS—ARCHITECTURE MERIT AWARD BY THE AMERICAN INSTIUTE OF ARCHITECTS, AL HAMRA TOWER, KUWAIT CITY – KUWAIT —2012 B.I. D AWARDS FOR GOLD CATEGORY IN WORLD QUALITY COMMITMENT -2012 THE CHICAGO ATHENAEUM MUSEUM OF ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN, 2012 GREEN GOOD DESIGN AWARD IN THE GREEN URBAN PLANNING / LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE CATEGORY FOR FEAD AND IRANI OXY ENGINEERING COMPLEX, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT IN COLLABORATION WITH NABIL GHOLAM ARCHITECTS, BEIRUT – LEBANON 2012 ARCHITIZER POOL VISION, 2ND PRIZE WINNER, THIS IS NOT A FRAMED GARDEN , BSALIM – LEBANON
- Address
-
Sin El fil, Fouad Chehab Avenue No. 2151
97355 Beirut
Lebanon
+961-1502070 www.francislandscapes.com