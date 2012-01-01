We are an International firm specialized in Landscape Architecture and environmental planning.

Our extensive portfolio includes hundreds of projects spread across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. Our work ranges from residential, commercial and leisure spaces to public parks and urban guidelines development.

Our track record over the years has always shown a competent and thorough research into the field of landscape architecture. We will try diligently to promote a similar method of approach towards solving the different design aspects of your projects as well.

- Francis Landscapes is a professional landscape architectural firm since more than 25 years.

- Francis Landscapes undertook hundreds of projects spread across the Middle East, Africa and Europe and are located in numerous countries including Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan, India France, Belgium and England.

- Francis Landscapes collaborates with world known architects such as Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Arata Isozaki, SOM architects, etc…

Francis Landscapes has won many awards & competitions for design & project