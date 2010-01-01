Jacob Nitz is an American born furniture and product designer currently based in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Nitz received his Bachelors of Science in Industrial Design from the The University of Cincinnati's Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning program in 2010. During his studies, he held a number of apprenticeships across the country with multiple design studios and corporations in cities such as Boston, New York and Austin, Texas. Prior to his graduation in May of 2010, Nitz was selected amongst many hopeful international designers to show at the prestigious ICFF Studio Exhibit at New York City's International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), curated by Bernhardt Designs. The exhibition's recognition of emerging designers is what Nitz needed to obtain the exposure that led to his first production deal with Dutch design label JSPR. Nitz moved to Chicago in June 2011 to work with the prestigious design studio MNML where he was appointed Senior Designer. After 4 years in Chicago, Nitz relocated to Eindhoven in June 2015 to build Jacob Nitz Studio and work with new clients throughout Europe and abroad.

Jacob's designs can be defined by their simplicity, thoughtful use of materials, and attention to detail. While confronting many of today's economic and environmental concerns, his work strives to reduce manufacturing costs and minimize the waste of unnecessary materials in a progressive manner.