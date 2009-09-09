Mole Architects is an award-winning architectural practice based in Cambridge, founded by Meredith Bowles in 1997. From The Black House in the Cambridgeshire Fens (featured in the V&A architecture gallery) to the Living Architecture collaboration on the Balancing Barn, the practice has been marked out by its distinctiveness, originality and personality. Mole makes buildings described by Elle Decoration as ‘not just green but gorgeous’, expressing a commitment to cutting-edge sustainability alongside a passion for colour, form and material quality. Mole’s ethos combines innovation and common sense, and celebrates individuality. Recent commissions span a wide range of building types, from one-off houses, to apartments and yacht clubs, and clients include artists, developers, housing associations and universities.

All Mole’s buildings are the result of many hours of collaborative work. Whatever the scale, all demonstrate an interest in the craft of making, and are uniquely tailored to their purpose. Each building is finely tuned, and brings pleasure to the daily rituals that define our lives.