Online Shops in London
    • Collection, My Luxe My Luxe KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    At Myluxe we love getting our hands on things a little unusual and individual that you don’t see everywhere else.  We seek to bring you a selection of handpicked pieces to luxe up your home and wardrobe.

    All products have been exclusively sourced by founder Lynn Woods and Cape Town based interior designer Jane Bendon.  With a focus on all things luxe, the products have been handpicked to bring you a wide variety of quality, often handmade merchandise.  Many items are made exclusively for MyLuxe so you won’t find them anywhere else.

    Our aim is to provide you with a complete luxury online shopping experience so we not only offer quality products but deliver exceptional customer service and make sure that when your purchase is delivered it arrives beautifully packaged.  Go on, Luxe it up!

    Services
    Online Homewares
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    kt121jj London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932976341 www.myluxe.co.uk
