Revival Beds
Furniture & Accessories in Retford
Reviews (28)
    +2
    Some of our handcrafted bed designs

    Every Revival bed is handmade by the company’s own craftsmen using trusted, time honoured techniques. There are 18 bed designs, each of which are available up to eight foot wide and in a range of 11 different finish options. All beds come with free delivery and installation, as well as a 10 year guarantee.

    Services
    Beds, Bedroom Furniture, and Mattresses & Bedding
    Service areas
    All of the UK, Europe, and Retford
    Company awards
    Feefo Trusted Service 2018
    Address
    Revival Beds, Beehive Street
    DN22 6JE Retford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1777869669 www.revivalbeds.co.uk

    Reviews

    Geoff Dale
    Really pleased with the quality of our new bed, and the customer service from Revival. We asked for a simple customisation to their Maine bed frame, which they were happy to do, and did so perfectly. The oak is just beautiful and we now have our forever bed. Very happy customers. Would recommend Revival to anyone.
    about 1 month ago
    mark wood
    Beautiful bed! Very well made and I’m very pleased with it. Delivery was spot on . As the beds are made to order you do have to wait but good things are worth waiting for .
    about 2 months ago
    Nick
    We are absolutely thrilled with our bed! Superb craftmanship that really stands out from store-bought beds. The whole process was smooth and professional with great communication throughout. We plan to buy the matching wardrobes next year! Furniture to last for many years to come!
    21 days ago
