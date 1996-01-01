Daffonchio and Associates Architects was established in 1996 by Enrico Daffonchio, who has qualified in Italy and registered with the Italian and South African Councils for the architectural profession. The firm has been active in private, commercial and public projects.

The design work focuses on energy efficiency and the awareness of the broader effects that building has on the environment, as well as the way in which proportion, light and colour affect peoples' mood. Building materials and structural elements are meant to be shown with integrity as graphic and sculptural patterns. Collaborations and joint ventures with other firms, artists and specialists from various disciplines are built specially around the requirements of each project.