Daffonchio and Associates Architects was established in 1996 by Enrico Daffonchio, who has qualified in Italy and registered with the Italian and South African Councils for the architectural profession. The firm has been active in private, commercial and public projects.
The design work focuses on energy efficiency and the awareness of the broader effects that building has on the environment, as well as the way in which proportion, light and colour affect peoples' mood. Building materials and structural elements are meant to be shown with integrity as graphic and sculptural patterns. Collaborations and joint ventures with other firms, artists and specialists from various disciplines are built specially around the requirements of each project.
- Services
- Architecture, Urban planning, and Interior
- Service areas
- Europe
- South Africa
- Africa
- Johannesburg
- Company awards
- Wallpaper Best Lodge 2003 for The Outpost South African Institute of Architects Award of Merit 2010 for ‘The Energy Works’ South African Institute of Architects Award of Excellence 2010 for 'Untamed' World Architecture Forum Finalist 2011 for the Maboneng Precinct
- Address
-
203 Parktown Quarter, corner of 3rd & 7th Street, Parktown North
2195 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-114478118 www.daffonchio.co.za