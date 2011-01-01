Your browser is out-of-date.

Jefferson Sheard Architects
Architects in Sheffield
    Think Low Carbon Centre, Jefferson Sheard Architects
    Think Low Carbon Centre, Jefferson Sheard Architects
    Think Low Carbon Centre, Jefferson Sheard Architects Jefferson Sheard Architects Airports
    +4
    Think Low Carbon Centre
    Scape East, Mile End Road, Jefferson Sheard Architects
    Scape East, Mile End Road, Jefferson Sheard Architects
    Scape East, Mile End Road, Jefferson Sheard Architects
    Scape East, Mile End Road

    We are a leading team of architects, with 50 years working in sectors as diverse as retail, education, transport and healthcare. We put creative ideas to great use where they improve space and the experience of space users, balancing form and function; technically excellent and design conscious in equal measure.

    Our team brings a mix of talent, enthusiasm, innovation and experience. Together we offer a combination of approaches, skills and personalities, coming together to craft and realise inventive, practical, clever architecture.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscape architecture
    Company awards
    http://www.jeffersonsheard.com/awards
    Address
    Fulcrum,
    S1 4RH Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1142761651 www.jeffersonsheard.com
