Green Street is a property development/renovation company specialising in renovating period properties into high quality internal spaces. The company currently purchases the property, manages the renovation including full project management of contractors and sub-contractors and undertakes the interior design through to final finishes.
- Services
- Property development, Project Management, and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Surbiton
- Address
-
71 Beaconsfield Road
KT5 9AW Surbiton
United Kingdom
+44-7813062235 www.greenstreetproperties.co.uk