Alan Higgs Architects is a full service architectural practice.

Our work encompasses all aspects of building design from pre-purchase and options appraisals, master planning, building design, landscape and interiors and furniture. Over 150 completed commissions in Britain, Australia and Europe include new houses, full-scale reconstructions of buildings, work for schools and institutions and commercial fit-outs. Much of our work seeks to ease new life into old buildings - we have worked on over 30 listed buildings - and sustainable building and environment technologies are at the heart of our thinking. At all times we are conscious of our clients’ budgetary and programme concerns and help to plan and progress their projects to conclusion.