Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Alan Higgs Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • The Vineyard, Richmond, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    The Vineyard, Richmond, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    The Vineyard, Richmond, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    +8
    The Vineyard, Richmond
    Abbey Road, St Johns Wood, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Abbey Road, St Johns Wood, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Abbey Road, St Johns Wood, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    +7
    Abbey Road, St Johns Wood
    Portland Road, Holland Park, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Portland Road, Holland Park, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Portland Road, Holland Park, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    +3
    Portland Road, Holland Park
    Ashmill Street, Marylebone, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Ashmill Street, Marylebone, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Ashmill Street, Marylebone, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    +4
    Ashmill Street, Marylebone
    Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    +1
    Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush
    Lower Common South, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Lower Common South, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    Lower Common South, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
    +5
    Lower Common South
    Alan Higgs Architects is a full service architectural practice.
    Our work encompasses all aspects of building design from pre-purchase and options appraisals, master planning, building design, landscape and interiors and furniture. Over 150 completed commissions in Britain, Australia and Europe include new houses, full-scale reconstructions of buildings, work for schools and institutions and commercial fit-outs. Much of our work seeks to ease new life into old buildings - we have worked on over 30 listed buildings - and sustainable building and environment technologies are at the heart of our thinking. At all times we are conscious of our clients’ budgetary and programme concerns and help to plan and progress their projects to conclusion.

    Service areas
    London & All across UK
    Company awards
    RIBA Shortlisted, Sunday Times British Homes Awards Shortlisted
    Address
    77 Ashmill Street
    NW1 6RH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077230075 www.alanhiggsarchitects.com

    Reviews

    redinc7
    over 4 years ago
