74 Architects
Architects in Manchester
    We are seventyfour a collective of award winning Architects and Designers, working together to provide an exemplar design service to a broad range of interesting clients.

    Our team has over 20 years of experience, gained whilst working for a range of distinguished practices in London, Manchester, Liverpool + Edinburgh. We lend our success, both individually and as a team of creative professionals, to our ability to fully understand the needs and aspirations of our clients.

    We regularly collaborate with other designers where we think they can add value either creatively, technically or just to add extra manpower in times of unplanned peak demand. We are proud of our extended professional family which continues to grow.

    Service areas
    Manchester
    Address
    4th Floor, Hope Mill, 113 Pollard Street
    M4 7JA Manchester
    United Kingdom
    www.74architects.com
