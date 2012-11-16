RESIDENTIAL CLIENT? DEVELOPER? OR LIFESTYLE BUSINESS?

We have an experienced team of architects, surveyors and property professionals to guide you on every step of your property adventure.

Residences: Transform your home our discerning clients expect the highest craftsmanship, a blend of innovation and tradition. From new builds to extensions, to basements to interior renovations, our team have built their reputation through architectural and interior designs that are a coherent blend of quality and attentiveness to detail. From concept to completion, exploring, designing and delivering your property... join us on a journey as rewarding as the final product.

Adventure: Building teams and relationships by exploring, designing and delivering unique adventures is one of our core strengths. From offering client expeditions and events each year to our own personal expeditions we have got this covered for you. We make the entire experience a fun and rewarding adventure for all involved.

About us: Our london office of learned property professionals, consisting of architects, project managers, interior designer and surveyors was formed on a nine month expedition down the west coast of africa and subsequent expedition to the south pole where we designed and tested our first structures under extreme conditions. From these extremes, the studio was founded in the year 2011 providing a platform for Jon Beswick to set out his vision of luxury residences, developments and destinations: intimate, unique, comfortable and sophisticated.

Working with the team: We apply the same principles to architecture as our expeditions – communication and delivery are key. our discrete professional service starts from your first phone call. Every client is provided with a vision; a stunning visual at the beginning of the project which realises/ develops or informs their brief moving forward. We understand the value of time, ensuring that we work quickly and efficiently to save your precious time and we provide a dedicated client manager for our repeat clients.