Pete Young Architecture
Architects in Poynton
    • ​Whiley Wood Farm, Nottinghamshire, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Country style houses
    ​Whiley Wood Farm, Nottinghamshire, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Country style houses
    ​Whiley Wood Farm, Nottinghamshire
    Heald Green Stockport, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Modern houses
    Heald Green Stockport, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Modern houses
    Heald Green Stockport, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Modern windows & doors
    +2
    Heald Green Stockport
    ​Newhall Farm Barn Conversion, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Classic style houses
    ​Newhall Farm Barn Conversion, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Country style houses
    ​Newhall Farm Barn Conversion, Pete Young Architecture Pete Young Architecture Classic style houses
    ​Newhall Farm Barn Conversion

    Based in the North West of England, Peter Young and Co. Architecture prides itself on being a friendly, family run practice, with over 30 years of experience. 

    Specialises in..  

    Individual homes, especially listed buildings

    Barn conversions

    Residential flat and housing developments

    Pre-school nurseries

    Residential nursing homes

    Equestrian centres  

    Services include...   

    Obtaining planning consent and buildings regulations

    Obtaining difficult consents in green belt areas

    Measured surveys of sites and buildings

    Site appraisal and feasibility studies

    Listed building and conservation work

    Advising on green technology

    Service areas
    Poynton
    Address
    60 Dickens Lane
    SK12 1NT Poynton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625850160 www.peteyoungarchitecture.co.uk
