Based in the North West of England, Peter Young and Co. Architecture prides itself on being a friendly, family run practice, with over 30 years of experience.
Specialises in..
Individual homes, especially listed buildings
Barn conversions
Residential flat and housing developments
Pre-school nurseries
Residential nursing homes
Equestrian centres
Services include...
Obtaining planning consent and buildings regulations
Obtaining difficult consents in green belt areas
Measured surveys of sites and buildings
Site appraisal and feasibility studies
Listed building and conservation work
Advising on green technology
- Service areas
- Poynton
- Address
-
60 Dickens Lane
SK12 1NT Poynton
United Kingdom
+44-1625850160 www.peteyoungarchitecture.co.uk