PATH Architecture is an award-winning design firm that heralds a modern design aesthetic to create projects that lead the way in shaping the fabric of our communities. We engage the highest level of conceptual design for private and public works in urban landscapes, natural settings, and on more intimate scales. PATH gives each project the respect it deserves by envisioning structures and spaces that compliment and promote what’s good for a particular environment. Whether we’re designing a custom home in a vibrant, close-in urban neighborhood or renovating a 100-year old school, PATH is committed to providing our clients with expert work that fits their needs and keeps us connected to our vision.