Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PATH Architecture
Architects in Portland
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern bathroom
    Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
    Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
    +2
    Laurelhurst Carriage House

    PATH Architecture is an award-winning design firm that heralds a modern design aesthetic to create projects that lead the way in shaping the fabric of our communities.  We engage the highest level of conceptual design for private and public works in urban landscapes, natural settings, and on more intimate scales.  PATH gives each project the respect it deserves by envisioning structures and spaces that compliment and promote what’s good for a particular environment.  Whether we’re designing a custom home in a vibrant, close-in urban neighborhood or renovating a 100-year old school, PATH is committed to providing our clients with expert work that fits their needs and keeps us connected to our vision.

    Service areas
    Portland
    Address
    97217 Portland
    United States
    www.architecturepath.com
      Add SEO element