Very Merry Cleaners Clapham
General Contractors in Clapham
Reviews (0)
    • Very Merry Cleaners is a local company servicing Clapham with domestic cleaning solutions. If you're in search for a cleaner to regularly clean and maintain your property spick and span - Very Merry Cleaners is your choice for Clapham residences and neighbouring areas. The company provides not only regular cleaning services, but also carpet cleaning, one-off cleaning and move out cleaning in Clapham. A team of professional cleaners will visit your home and clean as much as possible, for the given time you want them. One-Off cleaning comes with a comprehensive cleaning checklist that the cleaners strictly follow. One-Off or single visit cleaning can be customised as you see fit, priority areas, rooms and scrubs. Very Merry Cleaners also provides end of tenancy move out cleaning service, which comes with a 72-hours guarantee and a free oven cleaning. After the team of Very Merry Cleaners Clapham is done sweeping your entire place, we guarantee that you will get that deposit back in full. Contact us now for a FREE quote!

    Services
    • domestic cleaning
    • One-off Cleaning
    • regular cleaning
    • Capret Cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    Service areas
    Clapham
    Address
    Lambeth
    SW4 Clapham
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037461649 vmcleanersclapham.co.uk
