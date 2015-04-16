Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Refurb It All
General Contractors in Cockfosters
Overview 8Projects (8) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kent Kitchen, Refurb It All Refurb It All Classic style kitchen
    Kent Kitchen, Refurb It All Refurb It All Classic style kitchen
    Kent Kitchen, Refurb It All Refurb It All Classic style kitchen
    +3
    Kent Kitchen
    Hampstead Wetroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Minimalist bathroom
    Hampstead Wetroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Minimalist bathroom
    Hampstead Wetroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Minimalist bathroom
    +7
    Hampstead Wetroom
    Chelsea Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern bathroom
    Chelsea Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern bathroom
    Chelsea Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern bathroom
    +5
    Chelsea Bathroom
    St Katherine Docks Bathrooms, Refurb It All Refurb It All Classic style bathroom
    St Katherine Docks Bathrooms, Refurb It All Refurb It All Classic style bathroom
    St Katherine Docks Bathrooms, Refurb It All Refurb It All Classic style bathroom
    +4
    St Katherine Docks Bathrooms
    Barnet House Extension, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern kitchen
    Barnet House Extension, Refurb It All Refurb It All KitchenTables & chairs
    Barnet House Extension, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern kitchen
    +3
    Barnet House Extension
    Hampstead Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern bathroom Pink
    Hampstead Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern bathroom Pink
    Hampstead Bathroom, Refurb It All Refurb It All Modern bathroom Pink
    +3
    Hampstead Bathroom
    Show all 8 projects

    We are a professional and highly regarded building company based in North London. When planning home improvements, from a complete renovation of your property to having a loft or garage converted for family use, Refurb-It-All can help. When you work with us, you can be confident that we will manage your building project in ways that minimize disruption. We take charge of scheduling the building work and ensure that your project progresses to plan. That means that work is completed on time, exactly as you expect, and within the budget specified. Refurb-It-All will deliver building work to high standards. We also pride ourselves on the quality of our customer service and on our ability to understand - and meet - our clients’ expectations. To us, customer service is just as important as the quality of our building work and we pay particular attention to both.

    Services
    • General Builders
    • Extensions
    • Loft conversions
    • garage conversions
    • bathrooms
    • kitchens
    • wet rooms
    • Specialist Tiling
    • electrics
    • Plumbing
    • plastering
    • carpentry
    • Painting and Decorating
    • Architectural Plans
    • Structural Engineering
    • Interior Design and Project Management.
    • Show all 16 services
    Service areas
    • North London
    • North West London
    • City of London
    • Mainly north London
    • Cockfosters
    Address
    3 Mount Parade
    EN4 9DD Cockfosters
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084408111 www.refurbitall.com

    Reviews

    Plastic Man
    Refurbitall did a wonderful build on my side extension back in 2012 of which we are still enjoying today. Quality job which people comment on regularly. 8 years on and we went to fit some new carpets and noticed that a large gap had been left in the floor boards above the area they had been working on. Quick as a flash, they were onsite within 2 hours to seal the floor up so that we wouldn't miss the carpet laying the next day. How's that for brilliant customer service. Can't praise them highly enough.
    about 1 year ago
    Antonio Lampis
    Little Park or open space, nice for a walk.
    about 4 years ago
    Jane Russell
    We have used Refurbitall in the past and the best review I can give is that we refer them time and time again to other people. They are extremely professional, knowledgeable and creative. In my opinion their work is exemplary.
    almost 8 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element