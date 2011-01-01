dontDIY is an architectural bureau specializing in architecture and design that was founded in 2011 in Sofia by Svetoslav Michev, Stefan Minkov and Hristo Stankushev.
- Services
- Interior Design, arhitecture, and Furniture Design
- Service areas
- Sofia
- Company awards
- dontDIY won a first prize in the Passive House International Design Competition and a third place in the competition to design the interior of Bulgarian National Television’s Studio 5 in 2012. The bureau also won a prize at the Mikser Festival in Belgrade in 2013 for a set of plywood furniture. dontDIY was the curator of the 2014 One Architecture Week.
- Address
-
56-58 Krum Popov St, betahaus bldg, dontDIY
1421 Sofia
Bulgaria
+359-888137431 www.dontdiystudio.com