dontDIY
Interior Architects in Sofia
    Office y03
    Office y01
    Desk y03
    Office b01
    Apartment v02
    Apartment v01
    dontDIY is an architectural bureau specializing in architecture and design that was founded in 2011 in Sofia by Svetoslav Michev, Stefan Minkov and Hristo Stankushev.

    Services
    Interior Design, arhitecture, and Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Sofia
    Company awards
    dontDIY won a first prize in the Passive House International Design Competition and a third place in the competition to design the interior of Bulgarian National Television's Studio 5 in 2012. The bureau also won a prize at the Mikser Festival in Belgrade in 2013 for a set of plywood furniture. dontDIY was the curator of the 2014 One Architecture Week.
    Address
    56-58 Krum Popov St, betahaus bldg, dontDIY
    1421 Sofia
    Bulgaria
    +359-888137431 www.dontdiystudio.com
