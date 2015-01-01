Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fit And Furnish
Furniture & Accessories in Yeovil
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Fit And Furnish has 1000's of furniture products available, 100's of new ranges currently being added for 2015! 

    We are both, a website and furniture store based in Yeovil, Somerset with furniture for all budgets! With 25 different supplier brochures, we can accomodate any pocket!  

    Services
    • furniture
    • Furniture supplier
    • Contract Furniture supplier
    Service areas
    All of the UK and Yeovil
    Address
    25/26 Market St Old Vincent Chambers Somerset,
    BA20 1HZ Yeovil
    United Kingdom
    +44-1935412811 www.fitandfurnish.co.uk

    Reviews

    Robert Standfield
    Picked the furniture that we wanted,ordered it and had an estimated delivery date. Items were delivered earlier than expected and old furniture taken away. A brilliant service from a very good retailer would highly recommend.
    4 months ago
    Lloyd Bambury
    Visited store and tried some furniture , 24 hrs later it was in our living room. If you need quality personal service then you wont be disappointed at Fit & Furnish. Stock seems very good compared to other furniture stores. Delivery was excellent as well. All in all it was a 5☆☆☆☆☆ service
    7 months ago
    E J MURRAY
    Excellent service Rob cannot do enough for you , delivered items for me on his way home
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element