Nick Brown Architects aims to create high quality architectural solutions for buildings, spaces and settings that exceed the expectations of our clients and respond beautifully to their context. We do not have a set style, but do apply a standard approach to projects based on our abilities to listen, investigate and innovate. Our approach applies equally to projects, large and small, and buildings, new and old. We enjoy working with existing buildings, and have a strong reputation in the realm of Conservation. We believe new buildings should be of their time, and of their place.

Each site, each client, each brief is different, and the resulting architectural solution reflects this diversity and character. It is also vital that this strength of character stands the test of time by responding to the user and by being inherently sustainable, and we ensure that the quality of the detail is as important as that of the original design idea. Attention to detail underpins all aspects of what we do, and how we work.