Topaz Furniture Australia
Furniture & Accessories in Hallam
    Office Furniture | Office Chairs | Office Fit-outs Australia

    Topaz Furniture are expert office furniture and fitout providers for the Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin Areas. With over 25 years experience, you can rest assured that we offer sound advice and high quality products, including: Modern Office Furniture, boardroom furniture, meeting and training rooms, desks, workstations, chairs, lunchroom furniture and storage. We also offer an express furniture service when you’re in a rush.

    Services
    Office Furniture Workstations height adjustable desks desks storage Chairs Online Office Furniture Workspace Solutions Home Office Furniture
    Service areas
    Melbourne Sydney Brisbane Perth and Australia wide Hallam
    Address
    129 Wedgewood Rd, Hallam Vic 3803
    3803 Hallam
    Australia
    +61-1300668566 www.topazfurniture.com.au

    Reviews

    Judith Reeves
    The team from Topaz Furniture were amazing. From taking the order to installation to after service care the quality of the service was second to none. The product is incredible.....the way furniture use to be built. Amazing quality, incredibly functional and so comfortable. I would highly recommend this product to anybody who wants a chic and trendy professional office. Thanks Topaz.
    over 3 years ago
    Ashley Lorenzo
    Topaz has fitted out the furniture in my office space. Great quality products on top of their 5 star services!
    almost 2 years ago
    Nick Anassis
    Amazing customer service and supportive of the whole process with our office furniture order. Big thank you to Teagan who assisted and always available to discuss our queries.
    over 1 year ago
