Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cleaners Brent Cross
Building cleaning in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The assiduous employees of Cleaner Brent Cross work harder than anyone else in the cleaning industry of London. Specially selected and trained, they are capable to perform professional cleaning tasks in even the hardest conditions. They won't leave anything overlooked or any customer's desire unsatisfied because they really love their job. Contact the company's customer service operators and meet its great team of professionals.

    Services
    cleaning services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Brentano House, Unit 5, The Exchange
    NW4 3RJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037454307
      Add SEO element