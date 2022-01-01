Your browser is out-of-date.

Tenancy Cleaning Prices Ltd.
Other Businesses in London
Reviews (1)
    • If you need help in your cleaning work and you look for a reliable and professional cleaning provider, we are at your disposal any time.  Ealing Tenancy Cleaning Prices offers many cleaning services which are suitable for domestic, rented and commercial estates. Our cleaning personnel use the latest machines and eco-friendly products for sanitising different surfaces and items. They will make your rooms and belongings perfectly clean and looking like new. We offer professional cleaning at affordable prices, available seven days in the wee

    Services
    • end of tenancy cleaning company
    • end of tenancy cleaners london
    • end of tenancy cleaning prices
    • cleaning prices
    • tenancy cleaning prices
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    126B Glengall Rd
    NW6 7HH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034758351 www.tenancycleaningprices.com/end-of-tenancy-cleaning-in-ealing-w5

    Reviews

    valkary varikon
    The cleaning team was a bit late but they told me in advance and apologised. However, the quality of the work was top notch so I cannot really complain. They also finished faster than expected and gave me advice on how to maintain my carpet clean. Thank you!
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: April 2022
