Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nick Hammond
Furniture & Accessories in Oakham
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handmade lighting, Nick Hammond Nick Hammond Living roomLighting
    Handmade lighting, Nick Hammond Nick Hammond BedroomLighting
    Handmade lighting, Nick Hammond Nick Hammond BedroomLighting
    +6
    Handmade lighting

    Designer and maker of handmade wooden homewares and furniture. All pieces are individually handcrafted using native hardwood timbers. Most products can be purchased from a set range or bespoke commissions are welcome. We also accept large commercial turning projects such as shop displays and art installations.

    Services
    Product catalogue and bespoke product service. Large commercial pieces and commissions
    Service areas
    • Oakham
    • United Kingdom
    • united states
    • Across the world
    Address
    6 Fleetwood Court
    LE15 7RP Oakham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7886532806 www.nickhammond.co.uk
      Add SEO element