Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pocknell Studio
Designers in Essex, Near Braintree
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Pocknell Studio is a design practice specialising in architectural and graphic design for commercial and private clients alike. We work in collaboration with our clients to achieve their goals whether we’re designing a domestic property, a retail space or a brand identity. We believe that form and function go hand in hand and are dedicated to providing solutions to architectural and graphic problems that look fantastic and work brilliantly.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Barn Conversions
    • Graphic Design
    • branding
    • Book Publishing
    • retail design
    • Retail Branding.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • UK and Global
    • CM7 4DR
    • Essex, Near Braintree
    Company awards
    Gold Award New York Art Directors Club, Minerva Award CSD, Past President Chartered Society of Designers. Environmental Heritage Award (Braintree)
    Address
    East Barn, Blackmore End
    CM7 4DR Essex, Near Braintree
    United Kingdom
    +44-1371850075 www.pocknellstudio.com

    Reviews

    Woollie Pig At-ohm
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element