Arc-In-Form Architects
Architects in Colchester
Reviews (2)
    • We specialise in making homes with character and style.

    We help home owners improve their lives and make those lifestyle dreams possible...Improve rather than move!

    We are RIBA Chartered Architects with over 15 years of experience helping homeowners get what they want from their homes right from the start.

    Our projects follow three distinct phase:

    1. Discovery Phase

    2. Design Phase

    3. Construction Phase

    We help every client we work with make sure they start their project in the right way with our Discovery phase before designing them anything. That First step is the most important and critical as everything that follows is based on getting the project started correctly.

    We use 3D models as a vehicle to convey our clients choices and communicate their wants all the way through the Design Phase. That way our clients can be sure they get what they want and can experience it as early as possible on their journey. They know what they are buying before they have to pay a contractor to build it.

    Our process ensures we have built the finished building early in the design phase to eliminate expensive changes in the construction phase. We can be certain that it is buildable and that every detail is clear to the contractor building it. As we have built it once virtually we know it can be built. We check and monitor the builder and by following our 30 page checklist ensure the finished building is built as we have designed it for our clients.

    Call Justin Smith now 07989413596 to discuss your project.

    Services
    • We specialise in all architectural matters to do with homes and houses. From designing
    • planning
    • detailing to monitoring construction on site. We are competent and skilled in Pre-Planning Applications
    • Planning Applications
    • Permitted Development & Listed Building
    • Building Control
    • Construction Drawings
    • managing the Tender process and monitoring the builder at construction
    Service areas
    • East Hertfordshire
    • Essex
    • Suffolk. Hertford
    • Bishops Stortford
    • Braintree
    • Colchester
    • Ipswich and areas nearby
    Address
    17 Scarletts Road
    CO1 2EZ Colchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1206522127 www.arc-in-form.com

    Reviews

    Jason Mageehan
    We employed Justin from AIF Architects to plan two extensions to our property, which would give us a larger kitchen, a utility area and a home office. Justin interviewed my wife and I about how we would use the space and used good questions to draw out of us what our needs were and presented options to us. He presented five designs in an impressive 3D walkthrough. At the presentation meeting, we finalised the design which gave us the maximum usable space possible. Justin also took care of the planning process, ensuring that detailed answers were presented to the planners in reference to an objection we received. I'm pleased to say that Justin got planning through with no problems whatsoever. AIF Architects went above and beyond our expectations and we LOVE our improved home. Thank you.
    over 2 years ago
    Lucy Kerry
    Justin at AIF Architects took our various ideas and options for redeveloping our home, added some interesting ideas of his own, and came back with ballpark costs for each option. This will allow us finally to make an informed decision on the best way forward. We are so pleased we took the time to go through this process with Justin. We feel far more educated now about which approach to take and the various steps needed to achieve it.
    over 2 years ago
