We specialise in making homes with character and style.

We help home owners improve their lives and make those lifestyle dreams possible...Improve rather than move!

We are RIBA Chartered Architects with over 15 years of experience helping homeowners get what they want from their homes right from the start.

Our projects follow three distinct phase:

1. Discovery Phase

2. Design Phase

3. Construction Phase

We help every client we work with make sure they start their project in the right way with our Discovery phase before designing them anything. That First step is the most important and critical as everything that follows is based on getting the project started correctly.

We use 3D models as a vehicle to convey our clients choices and communicate their wants all the way through the Design Phase. That way our clients can be sure they get what they want and can experience it as early as possible on their journey. They know what they are buying before they have to pay a contractor to build it.

Our process ensures we have built the finished building early in the design phase to eliminate expensive changes in the construction phase. We can be certain that it is buildable and that every detail is clear to the contractor building it. As we have built it once virtually we know it can be built. We check and monitor the builder and by following our 30 page checklist ensure the finished building is built as we have designed it for our clients.

