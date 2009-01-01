MAA have been established for over 15 years and work out of our own riverside offices beside Teddington Lock. The building is a Grade II listed boathouse, which was the location from which the Dunkirk Little Ships were launched during WWII. We converted the building in 2009 to provide open plan offices.

MAA have an extremely broad experience base which runs from small scale residential infills to major town centre regeneration projects. Our skill set ranges from feasibility and pre-application work, through to detailed planning and construction.

MAA is small enough to enjoy the challenge of a tight site and budget but large enough to deal with high end, fast track and complex projects. In addition, the team’s experience beyond MAA is invaluable and includes work on many award winning schemes.