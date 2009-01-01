Your browser is out-of-date.

MAA Architects
Architects in Teddington
    • The Lindens, MAA Architects MAA Architects Modern houses
    The Lindens, MAA Architects MAA Architects Modern houses
    The Lindens, MAA Architects MAA Architects Modern houses
    The Lindens
    Telegraph House, MAA Architects MAA Architects Classic style living room
    Telegraph House, MAA Architects MAA Architects Classic style bedroom
    Telegraph House, MAA Architects MAA Architects Classic style houses
    +3
    Telegraph House
    Elmgrove, MAA Architects MAA Architects Modern houses
    Elmgrove, MAA Architects MAA Architects Modern houses
    Elmgrove, MAA Architects MAA Architects Modern houses
    +5
    Elmgrove

    MAA have been established for over 15 years and work out of our own riverside offices beside Teddington Lock. The building is a Grade II listed boathouse, which was the location from which the Dunkirk Little Ships were launched during WWII. We converted the building in 2009 to provide open plan offices.

    MAA have an extremely broad experience base which runs from small scale residential infills to major town centre regeneration projects. Our skill set ranges from feasibility and pre-application work, through to detailed planning and construction.

    MAA is small enough to enjoy the challenge of a tight site and budget but large enough to deal with high end, fast track and complex projects. In addition, the team’s experience beyond MAA is invaluable and includes work on many award winning schemes.

    Service areas
    Teddington
    Address
    the boathouse, 27 ferry road
    tw11 9nn Teddington
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089730050 www.maa-architects.com
