Bordercraft are a family owned business and have been producing fine hardwood furniture from their workshops in the Welsh borders since 1972. All of the timbers they use are sourced from sustainable managed forests and everything they sell is made by their experienced craftsmen in the UK. You can call them on 01981 550251.
- Services
- kitchen manufacture and Kitchen Installation
- Service areas
- Peterchurch,Herefordshire
- All across the UK
- Address
-
Old Forge
HR2 OSD Peterchurch, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
+44-1981550251 www.bordercraft.co.uk