Superb service. David and his team are so professional, giving us excellent advice. The worktops look amazing. Unfortunately the website is dreadful!
Very professional from start to finish. We popped in to see them to discuss the best options and they gave us lots of useful advice. The templating and fitting of the quartz worktop was meticulous. Perhaps more importantly, they fitted the worktop within days of templating, which was a huge bonus. Great communication as well. Excellent company to deal with.
Having been recommended the Granite Worktops Ltd by our kitchen fitter we were so glad we chose them to carry out the work.
They were very helpful in choosing the right Granite to match our new kitchen. From templating to fitting the job ran smoothly.
Great service from start to finish. Thanks very much to Debbie and the team.