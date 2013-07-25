ARB Architecture Ltd is a small RIBA Chartered Practice with offices located in Broadway, Worcestershire and Salcombe in Devon.



The Practice has a specialism in Residential Projects; whether this is a new build, an extension or a complete refurbishment and re-design we can help you realise and fulfill the full potential of your home.

We work closely with all our clients to help them achieve their desired goals and within their budget whilst still ensuring a high quality build. We offer a 60 minute free consultation to all new clients, without obligation to either parties.



Our services also include taking the project through Building Regulations, Tendering and Construction Phases to provide peace of mind for our clients.

We have also provided assistance to many private residences on the repair and alterations to Historic and Listed properties and properties situated in Conservation Areas.

We would be pleased to provide initial advice over the telephone without obligation or charge, whether it is the next ‘Grand Design’s’ or on-going maintenance work to your historic property, call 0845 680 2905 for the Devon & Cornwall Office or 0845 680 2915 for the Worcestershire & Cotswolds Office. Or why not drop an email enquiry to info@arbarchitecture.com.