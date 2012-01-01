Your browser is out-of-date.

APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.
Architects in London
    Cambridgeshire House
    Cambridgeshire House
    Cambridgeshire House
    +9
    Cambridgeshire House
    Islington Apartment
    Islington Apartment
    Islington Apartment
    +11
    Islington Apartment
    Highbury Town House
    Highbury Town House
    Highbury Town House
    +14
    Highbury Town House
    Blackheath House
    Blackheath House
    Blackheath House
    +11
    Blackheath House

    APE Architecture & Design was founded in 2012 by award-winning architect Dan Gibbons as a muti-disciplinary practice with the original aim of exploring the potential for design-led Passivhaus and low-energy, construction and refurbishment. The practice ethos remains All Possibilities Explored and our work is characterised by the continual and bull-headed refusal to accept the first solution in favour of the right solution.


    A varied client base has led to an incredible variety of scale. From the smallest – a brand identity for an innovative music tutorial app – to the largest – masterplanning a new pan-generational housing scheme in Hartlepool.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Contract Administration
    • Masterplanning
    • space planning
    • Passivhaus Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • London and South East England
    • & all across the UK
    Address
    CC2.7 V22 5 Crown Close
    E3 2JH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074013229 www.ape-ad.co.uk
