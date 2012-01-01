APE Architecture & Design was founded in 2012 by award-winning architect Dan Gibbons as a muti-disciplinary practice with the original aim of exploring the potential for design-led Passivhaus and low-energy, construction and refurbishment. The practice ethos remains All Possibilities Explored and our work is characterised by the continual and bull-headed refusal to accept the first solution in favour of the right solution.





A varied client base has led to an incredible variety of scale. From the smallest – a brand identity for an innovative music tutorial app – to the largest – masterplanning a new pan-generational housing scheme in Hartlepool.