International Business Council
Interior Designers & Decorators in Prague
    • Leaders in Design MENA is key meeting place for interior design professionals from the region to discuss the latest global markets trends in the industry as well as learn and source 360° solutions for their diverse portfolios of projects. For years Leaders in Design MENA has encouraged business connections between international suppliers and interior designers providing a unique opportunity to explore the needs of the projects and get inspired by leaders, luminaries, and legends from within and outside interior design industry and explore the potential that the region can offer.

    Services
    • one to one meetings
    • business education
    • business opportunities
    Service areas
    prague
    Address
    160000 Prague
    Czech Republic
    +420-776747117 www.intlbc.com
