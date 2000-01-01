Plankbridge Ltd is the home of the best contemporary shepherd's huts, offering a portable garden or outdoor room solution to your need for extra space. We never use tropical hardwoods or MDF , and our windows and doors are made from durable English oak. We have been seen at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, on BBC Countryfile, several National Trust properties and the recent film version of 'Far From the Madding Crowd'

Back in the year 2000 we, Richard Lee and Jane Dennison, were intrigued by an ancient hut near Thomas Hardy’s cottage, not far from our home near Dorchester in Dorset. We were inspired by the portable shepherd's hut heritage and traditional form, and could see it had potential. Having trained as a furniture designer maker at John Makepeace’s Hooke Park College, gaining an MSc in Forest Product Technology (Design and Manufacture) Richard decided to build a reproduction on a set of old wheels. One hut led to another and by 2007 Plankbridge was making shepherds huts full time. We now have the most experienced and fastidious team of seven hutmaker craftsmen.

The Victorian proportions of the shepherd’s hut proved to be perfect as an extra room, artist’s studio, bedroom, glamping venue or simply a whimsical retreat. It is striking how well the huts sit in any situation. People often comment how the hut 'looks as if it has always been there' which is great.

Plankbridge has built shepherds huts for venues across the UK and Europe including The National Trust, Highgrove garden, Humble by Nature and The Pig On The Beach hotel. You may have seen Plankbridge in magazine articles and features such as The Telegraph, The Times, Country Homes and Interiors, Country Life and the front cover of the new 'Shepherds' Huts and Living Vans' book by David Morris.