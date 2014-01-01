Your browser is out-of-date.

re:light ltd
Lighting Designers in Bristol
    • Palm Drive, Hong Kong
    Palm Drive - family bathroom

    Re:light is a Bristol-based lighting design consultancy with a passion for making light work.  Our lighting design expertise and technical knowledge enable us to deliver beautiful and intelligent lighting schemes on all scales for both commerical and domestic projects, UK wide.  We work closely with our clients to create unique lighting solutions to enhance the architecture and bring their buildings to life.

    Services
    lighting design
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Bristol
    Company awards
    • Member of design team shortlisted for Design & Architecture Award 2014
    • Member of winning design team for Insider Property Awards 2014 (NW) and British Council of Offices
    • Member of winning design team for Mixology (North)
    Address
    The Yard, 1A Walter Street
    BS3 1WS Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179633404 relight.ltd.uk
