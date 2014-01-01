Re:light is a Bristol-based lighting design consultancy with a passion for making light work. Our lighting design expertise and technical knowledge enable us to deliver beautiful and intelligent lighting schemes on all scales for both commerical and domestic projects, UK wide. We work closely with our clients to create unique lighting solutions to enhance the architecture and bring their buildings to life.
- Services
- lighting design
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Bristol
- Company awards
- Member of design team shortlisted for Design & Architecture Award 2014
- Member of winning design team for Insider Property Awards 2014 (NW) and British Council of Offices
- Member of winning design team for Mixology (North)
- Address
-
The Yard, 1A Walter Street
BS3 1WS Bristol
United Kingdom
+44-1179633404 relight.ltd.uk