Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
M C Hastie Chartered Surveyors &amp; Project Managers
Other Businesses in Aberdeen
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Founded in 1978, M C Hastie Chartered Surveyors advises clients in a wide range of industry sectors including hotels & leisure, retail, commercial, and residential throughout the UK. We also advise on planning and licensing issues extensively.

    Services
    • Feasibility studies
    • Budget Estimates / Cost Planning
    • Contract Documentation
    • Valuation of Work in Progress
    • Final Accounts
    • Value Management
    • Tender Checking & Reporting
    • Contract Claims Evaluation
    • Design & Construction Evaluation
    • Dilapidation Surveys
    • Pre-Tender Estimating
    • project management.
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Aberdeen, Scotland, and UK
    Address
    567A Great Western Road
    AB10 6PA Aberdeen
    United Kingdom
    +44-1224325000
      Add SEO element