Founded in 1978, M C Hastie Chartered Surveyors advises clients in a wide range of industry sectors including hotels & leisure, retail, commercial, and residential throughout the UK. We also advise on planning and licensing issues extensively.
- Services
- Feasibility studies
- Budget Estimates / Cost Planning
- Contract Documentation
- Valuation of Work in Progress
- Final Accounts
- Value Management
- Tender Checking & Reporting
- Contract Claims Evaluation
- Design & Construction Evaluation
- Dilapidation Surveys
- Pre-Tender Estimating
- project management.
- Show all 12 services
- Service areas
- Aberdeen, Scotland, and UK
- Address
-
567A Great Western Road
AB10 6PA Aberdeen
United Kingdom
+44-1224325000