Ailsa Black is a Scottish artist. Her paintings are a bold and light hearted interpretation of contemporary rural and coastal life as glimpsed from her studio in Southern Scotland. From Ailsa's love of the environment she lives in, images are created which capture the happiness and simplicity of the good things in life.

Her work is available as high quality greetings cards, giclee prints and fine bone china mugs. Ailsa is very careful about the quality of the work and the suppliers that are used. Everything is designed in her small artists studio in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, made here in the UK and posted from the small mobile post bus which visits the neighbouring village.