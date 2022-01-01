Alidad is an award-winning interior designer internationally renowned for his opulent, elegant yet supremely comfortable interiors. His bespoke work is the ultimate in craftsmanship and his unique aesthetic blends a wide spectrum of luxurious materials and a deep art historical knowledge with timeless restraint. From Baroque to Neo-Classicism, from the European love of chinoiserie to Orientalism or restrained Regency to Hollywood glamour, Alidad is equally at home with all of them and blends them seamlessly and harmoniously. His client base spans English aristocracy to Middle Eastern royalty, Russian oligarchs to international business men and women, and for each he produces a unique, balanced and tailor-made home.