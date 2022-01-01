Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Alidad Ltd &amp; Studio Alidad
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • London Townhouse & Mews, Alidad Ltd & Studio Alidad Alidad Ltd & Studio Alidad Bathroom
    London Townhouse & Mews, Alidad Ltd & Studio Alidad Alidad Ltd & Studio Alidad
    London Townhouse & Mews

    Alidad is an award-winning interior designer internationally renowned for his opulent, elegant yet supremely comfortable interiors. His bespoke work is the ultimate in craftsmanship and his unique aesthetic blends a wide spectrum of luxurious materials and a deep art historical knowledge with timeless restraint. From Baroque to Neo-Classicism, from the European love of chinoiserie to Orientalism or restrained Regency to Hollywood glamour, Alidad is equally at home with all of them and blends them seamlessly and harmoniously. His client base spans English aristocracy to Middle Eastern royalty, Russian oligarchs to international business men and women, and for each he produces a unique, balanced and tailor-made home.

    Services
    • ​Alidad Ltd offers the last word in bespoke interior design and decoration for newly built houses
    • existing period homes
    • renovation and restoration projects and more. Whatever Alidad and his interior designers undertake
    • the input from the client is paramount
    • he or she is consulted every step of the way. ‘It is important that my client should be involved and be completely happy with the final result.’
    Service areas
    International and London
    Company awards
    Alidad has been awarded Best Interior Designer by three highly respected international magazines: World of Interiors, House & Garden and Elle Decoration.
    Address
    Units 314-316 Harbour Yard, Chelsea Harbour
    SW10 0XD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073840121 www.alidad.com

    Reviews

    B at home
    about 3 years ago
    Nick Hardaker
    about 5 years ago
    Leo Carter
    Horrible experience with Alidad , they were very rude and unhelpful! Avoid Avoid Avoid
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element