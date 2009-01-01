Your browser is out-of-date.

Shaun Lockyer Architects
Architects in Brisbane
Reviews (6)
    Shaun Lockyer Architects (SLa) award winning Brisbane architects formed in 2009 to focus on modernist architecture that connects people and place. Inherent within each project is a desire to craft memorable, sustainable and efficient design solutions that add value to the inhabitants’ lives.


    SLa engages in varying types of projects including residential, institutional, commercial and interior design. Working with private and public clients who value a collaborative and transparent design process, each SLa commission employs a versatility and passion that transcends scale and budget. The firm is led by Shaun Lockyer, AIA, who presents over 20 years of international design experience, including nine years as Director and Partner at Arkhefield in Brisbane, QLD. Outside of the practice, Shaun is recognised for his contribution to architectural education and support of the profession.

    The SLa team is Shaun Lockyer, Lucy Hyndman, Andrew Forsyth, David Gockel, Lucy Jeffries, Jen Lambkin, Hannah Waring, Michael Ford, Katy Roberts, Carmen Saide & Neva Wethereld.

    Service areas
    Brisbane
    Address
    2/22 Wyandra Street
    4005 Brisbane
    Australia
    +61-732577288 www.lockyerarchitects.com.au

    Reviews

    Heather Miethke
    30 days ago
    AC - MB
    6 months ago
    Michael “Mav.Hawkeye Pierce” Ferguson
    Absolutely rude workers running under this architect firm, perfect for if you want your neighbours to already hate you by the time you move in! Just had one of their builders when asked to stop shouting say that he didn't understand what I was asking and that he had "no idea" that he was shouting despite shouting over power tools to the degree that I could hear them inside over 60 meters away. Absolute scummy company with 0 regard for the community use this service only if you WANT people to know how rude and disrespectful you are BEFORE you move in.
    11 months ago
