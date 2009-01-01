Shaun Lockyer Architects (SLa) award winning Brisbane architects formed in 2009 to focus on modernist architecture that connects people and place. Inherent within each project is a desire to craft memorable, sustainable and efficient design solutions that add value to the inhabitants’ lives.



SLa engages in varying types of projects including residential, institutional, commercial and interior design. Working with private and public clients who value a collaborative and transparent design process, each SLa commission employs a versatility and passion that transcends scale and budget. The firm is led by Shaun Lockyer, AIA, who presents over 20 years of international design experience, including nine years as Director and Partner at Arkhefield in Brisbane, QLD. Outside of the practice, Shaun is recognised for his contribution to architectural education and support of the profession.

The SLa team is Shaun Lockyer, Lucy Hyndman, Andrew Forsyth, David Gockel, Lucy Jeffries, Jen Lambkin, Hannah Waring, Michael Ford, Katy Roberts, Carmen Saide & Neva Wethereld.